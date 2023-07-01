MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of MLTX opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

