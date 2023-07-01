Morgan Stanley Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.