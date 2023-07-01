Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $293.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.38. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

