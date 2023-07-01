Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

