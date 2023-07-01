M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.52.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 48.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

