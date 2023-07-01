M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.52.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.