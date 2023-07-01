Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
