Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.