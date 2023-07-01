Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOFree Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.