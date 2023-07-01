Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Naspers Stock Performance

Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Naspers has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $41.50.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

