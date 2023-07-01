Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Naspers Stock Performance
Shares of NPSNY stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Naspers has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $41.50.
Naspers Company Profile
