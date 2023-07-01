Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.67. 495,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,262,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,193 shares of company stock worth $1,574,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $111,690,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,116,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

