National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.17.

TSE:MTY opened at C$60.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.50 and a one year high of C$73.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

