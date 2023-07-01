National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,073 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,446,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.40 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

