Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $561,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.61 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.