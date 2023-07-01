Navalign LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $381.08 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

