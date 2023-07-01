Navalign LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.