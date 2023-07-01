Navalign LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.08.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

