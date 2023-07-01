Navalign LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 652,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

