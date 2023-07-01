Navalign LLC Purchases 440 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

