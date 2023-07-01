Navalign LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

