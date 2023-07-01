Navalign LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

