Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0668 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $85,442.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00172058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,467,685 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.