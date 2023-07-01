Nblh (NBLH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.