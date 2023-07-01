Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Financial Review

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -70.81% -570.66% -62.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $30.93 million 6.37 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -7.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

74.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Augmedix beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

