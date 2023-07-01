New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

