New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $187.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

