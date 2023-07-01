NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEXON stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.14. 12,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.36. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of C$16.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.06.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

