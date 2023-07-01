NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $12.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

