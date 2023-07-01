NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

