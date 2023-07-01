Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Nogin Stock Down 0.8 %

NOGN opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Nogin has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Insider Transactions at Nogin

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

In other Nogin news, CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 1,011,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,035,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nogin news, CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 1,011,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,035,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 308,010 shares in the company, valued at $924,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,586,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nogin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

