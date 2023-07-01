Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR) Short Interest Down 50.6% in June

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVVR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,930. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVVR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 628,761 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the period.

