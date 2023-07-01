NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NovelStem International Price Performance
Shares of NSTM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. NovelStem International has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About NovelStem International
