Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.