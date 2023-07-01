Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.88

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 9383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $666.36 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.