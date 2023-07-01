Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of analysts have commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 251,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

