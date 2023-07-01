Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

