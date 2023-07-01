Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.