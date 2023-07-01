Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Stock Down 1.1 %

NUWE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,682. Nuwellis has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 195.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

