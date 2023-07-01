Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $292.83 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $292.83 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.35 or 0.06283071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04939491 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,914,211.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

