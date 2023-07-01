ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Intel accounts for 0.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Intel by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 117,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

