OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

