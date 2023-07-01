Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,685 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONB opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.