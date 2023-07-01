ONUS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.00 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $40.00 million and $288.26 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.88049146 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

