Oppenheimer Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.39.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

