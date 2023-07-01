Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

