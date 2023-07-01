Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

