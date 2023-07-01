Orchid (OXT) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and $873,691.58 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.62 or 0.99999090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05121892 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,276,774.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

