Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OXSQL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

