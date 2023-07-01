Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$40.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

PKI opened at C$33.00 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5741475 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

