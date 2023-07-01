Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

