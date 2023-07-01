Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

