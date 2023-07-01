PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32. PICC Property and Casualty’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

